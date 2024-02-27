Juniper Hotels IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date?

Juniper Hotels IPO: Shares of Juniper Hotels Limited are going to hit the Indian stock market soon. As per the T+3 listing rule, which has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, Juniper Hotels IPO listing date is most likely on 28th February 2024 i.e. on tomorrow. The BSE notice regarding Juniper Hotels IPO also says that Juniper Hotels shares may be listed on BSE and NSE any time soon. The official announcement of Juniper Hotels IPO listing date is expected any time today. However, ahead of the announcement of the share listing date, the grey market continues to remain neutral on the public issue. According to stock market observers, Juniper Hotels shares are trading at par with the Juniper Hotels IPO price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Juniper Hotels IPO GMP today Market observers said that Juniper Hotels IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is zero. This means the grey market is neutral on the book build issue as Juniper Hotels shares are trading neither at a premium nor at a discount. They said that a dull response to the public issue could be the major reason for such a response by the grey market ahead of the Juniper Hotels IPO listing date declaration. However, they said that the stock market mood has turned positive and hence, one can expect some positive movement in the grey market sentiment regarding Juniper Hotels IPO once the listing date is announced.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

What does this GMP mean? Stock market observers went on to add that the grey market has remained neutral on Juniper Hotels IPO for the last four to five days. This means allottees should not expect much on Juniper Hotels IPO listing date. They said that Juniper Hotels IPO may have a par listing, which the grey market is reflecting since bidding for the public issue ended on Friday last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market premium is not an ideal indicator of possible listing gain from a book build issue. They advised allottees to stick with the conviction they have developed after scanning the balance sheet of the company.

