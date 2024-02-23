Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status: During the first two days of the Juniper Hotels IPO subscription, the issue had an overall tepid response. Retail investors did, however, respond to the issue fairly well.

The retail portion was able to reach full subscription on the final day. Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status is 26% on the third day, where the retail portion has been booked 1,00 times, at 11:18 IST, as per BSE data. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 19%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 6%, as per BSE data.

The Juniper IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 21, and will close today (Friday, February 23).

Also Read: Juniper Hotels IPO: GMP, subscription status to review. Should you apply?

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

On the second day, the Juniper Hotels IPO was subscribed to by 23%. The retail portion was subscribed at 87%, NII was booked at 14%, and QIBs was subscribed at 6%. On the first day, Juniper IPO subscription status was 11%, where the retail portion was booked 52%.

View Full Image Juniper Hotels IPO details

Juniper Hotels IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Juniper IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share of face value of ₹10. Juniper IPO lot size is 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

Also Read: Juniper Hotels IPO receives muted response on day 2; Issue booked 23%, retail portion subscribed 87%

Juniper Hotels Ltd is a luxury hotel development and ownership company operating in luxury, upper upscale and upscale category of hotels across various locations in India, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Raipur and Hampi.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are Chalet Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 84.37), Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (with a P/E of 95.52), The Indian Hotels Company Limited (with a P/E of 66.78), and EIH Limited (with a P/E of 58.71).

BSE More Information

Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status

Juniper Hotels IPO has received bids for 76,54,000 shares against 2,89,47,367 shares on offer, at 11:18 IST, according to data from the BSE.

Juniper IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 52,49,880 shares against 52,63,157 shares on offer for this segment.

Juniper Hotels IPO 's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 14,70,200 shares against 78,94,736 on offer for this segment.

Juniper IPO's QIBs portion have received 9,33,920 shares against 1,57,89,474 shares on offer for this segment.

Also Read: Juniper Hotels IPO Day 2: Issue booked 14% so far; check GMP, subscription status, other details; should you subscribe?

Juniper Hotels IPO details

Juniper Hotels IPO, which is worth ₹1,800 crore, completely comprises a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds of the issue for the following purposes: General corporate purposes; full or partial repayment, prepayment, or redemption of certain outstanding borrowings incurred by the company and our recent acquisitions, Chartered Hotels Private Limited and Chartered Hampi Hotels Private Limited.

The registrar for the Juniper Hotels IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited, while the book running lead managers are JM Financial Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited.

Also Read: Juniper Hotels IPO receives tepid response on day 1; Issue booked 12%, QIB portion left unsubscribed

Juniper Hotels IPO GMP today

Juniper IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is +3 per share. This indicates Juniper Hotels share price was trading at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the Juniper Hotels IPO expected listing price today was indicated at ₹363 apiece, which is 0.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹360.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Juniper Hotels IPO opens today: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before subscribing to ₹1,800-crore issue

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!