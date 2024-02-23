Juniper Hotels IPO's retail portion fully booked on the last day; check GMP, Juniper IPO subscription status, more
Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status: Retail portion fully subscribed, NII at 19%, QIB at 6%. Bids received for 76,54,000 shares against 2,89,47,367 shares on offer.
Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status: During the first two days of the Juniper Hotels IPO subscription, the issue had an overall tepid response. Retail investors did, however, respond to the issue fairly well.
