Juniper Hotels Limited raises ₹810 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
The company informed the bourses that it allocated 2,25,00,000 equity shares at ₹360 per share on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to anchor investors.
Luxury hotel development and ownership company Juniper Hotels Limited, on Tuesday, garnered ₹810 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
