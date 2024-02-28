Juniper Hotels share price makes a tepid debut, stock opens with a mere 1.4% premium at ₹365 apiece on NSE
Juniper Hotels share price made tepid debut on NSE at ₹365 and on BSE at ₹361.20, slightly above the issue price of ₹360. Experts predicted share price to list between ₹345 to ₹370.
Juniper Hotels share price made a tepid debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Juniper Hotels share price opened at ₹365 per share, 1.39% higher than the issue price of ₹360. On BSE, Juniper Hotels share price today opened at ₹361.20 apiece, up 0.33% than the issue price.
