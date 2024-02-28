Juniper Hotels share price made a tepid debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Juniper Hotels share price opened at ₹365 per share, 1.39% higher than the issue price of ₹360. On BSE, Juniper Hotels share price today opened at ₹361.20 apiece, up 0.33% than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts anticipated Juniper Hotels share price to list in the range of ₹345 to ₹370 range.

Juniper Hotels IPO subscription status was 2.08 times on the third day, where the retail portion was booked 1.28 times, as per BSE data. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 85%, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 2.96 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the first two days of the Juniper Hotels IPO subscription, the issue had an overall tepid response. Retail investors did, however, respond to the issue fairly well. On the second day, the Juniper Hotels IPO was subscribed to by 23%, and on the first day, Juniper IPO subscription status was 11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Juniper IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 21, and closed on Friday, February 23. Juniper IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹342 to ₹360 per equity share of face value of ₹10. Juniper IPO lot size was 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

Juniper Hotels IPO details.

Juniper Hotels IPO details Juniper Hotels IPO, which is worth ₹1,800 crore, completely comprises a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds of the issue for the following purposes: General corporate purposes; full or partial repayment, prepayment, or redemption of certain outstanding borrowings incurred by the company and our recent acquisitions, Chartered Hotels Private Limited and Chartered Hampi Hotels Private Limited.

The registrar for the Juniper Hotels IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited, while the book running lead managers are JM Financial Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited.

Juniper Hotels IPO GMP today Juniper IPO GMP today, or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹360 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

Based on last 15 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹10, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

