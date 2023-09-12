comScore
Jupiter Hospital IPO: GMP, allotment date, how to check allotment status online
Jupiter Hospital IPO: After closure of three days bidding, investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 13th September 2023 i.e on Wednesday. However, after announcement of share allocation, a bidder will be able to check Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the book build issue.

Meanwhile, ahead of Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment date, grey market has gone highly bullish on Jupiter Hospital IPO. According to market observers, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited are available at a premium of 250 in grey market today.

Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Jupiter Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 250, which is 28 higher from yesterday's GMP of 222. They said that rise in Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP can be attributed to positive sentiments on Dalal Street after Nifty hitting landmark 20,000 levels and climbing to a new peak of 2,008 levels during Monday deals. The public issue has already received strong response from investors and hence thise boost in secondary market has led to jump in primary market mood. They said that Nifty is expected to continue uptrend and in that case we may see some more upside in Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP in upcoming sessions.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today is 250, which means grey market is expecting that Jupiter Hospital IPO listing price would be around 985 ( 735 + 250), which is around 35 per cent higher from Jupiter Hospital IPO price band of 695 to 735 per equity share. They said that grey market is signaling that in case of bull trend, a lucky allottee can expect up to 35 per cent listing gain from Jupiter Hospital IPO.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market should not be taken seriously as it is non-regulated and completely speculative. They said that it has nothing to do with the financials of the company and hence, sometimes it gives artificial numbers as well.

How to check Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, most likely Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment date is 13th September 2023 i.e. on Wednesday this week. After announcement of share allocation a bidder can check Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment status online at BSE website — bseindia.com or at KFin Tech website — kosmic.kfintech.com. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and checkk one's Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment status online.

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST
