Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Jupiter Hospital IPO listing date fixed. GMP signals listing price at strong premium
Back

Jupiter Hospital IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited has been fixed on 18th September 2023. As per teh information available on BSE website, Jupiter Hospital shares will list on BSE and NSE on 18th September 2023 in speacial pre-open session. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have remained bullish in regard to Jupiter Hospital IPO. According to market observers, shares of Jupiter Hospitals are available at a premium of 250 in grey market today.

Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Jupiter Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 250, which is 20 higher from its Friday GMP of 230. Maarket observers said that grey market sentiment has moved northward in regard to Jupiter Hospital IPO as both Nifty and Sensex hit record highs and closed at record levels on Friday. This has pushed Indian stock market sentiment in uptrend further. They said that Jupiter Hospital IPO listing may benefit if the market mood remains maintained on Monday.

Jupiter Hospital IPO listing price

Market observers said that grey market is signaling that Jupiter Hospital IPO FMP today is 250, which means grey market is expecting that Jupiter Hospital IPO listing price would be around 985 ( 735 + 250), which is around 34 per cent higher from Jupiter Hospital IPO price band of 695 to 735 per equity share. This means, grey market is trying to hint that Jupiter Hospital share price may list at a premium of 34 per cent on Monday.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is non-regulated and completely speculative in nature. They said that its financial that give better idea about the future of the company and its stocks. So, one should look at the balance sheet of the company as it gives concrete picture of the company's fundamentals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 02:11 PM IST
