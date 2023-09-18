Jupiter Hospital IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited has been fixed on 18th September 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, effective from Monday, September 18, 2023, the equity shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE and BSE in the list of 'B' group of securities. According to stock market experts, Jupiter Hospital share price may open on BSE and NSE above its upper price band of ₹735 per equity share. They said that in bears' case, Jupiter Hospital IPO listing price could be around ₹950 per share whereas in bulls' case, it may have a four digit listing on Indian stock market bourses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, ahead of Jupiter Hospital IPO listing, grey market is also dropping hint that shares may have a positive debut. However, it doesn't see four digit listing as shares of Jupiter Hospitals are available at a premium of ₹233 in grey market today.

Experts on Jupiter Hospital IPO listing price Speaking on Jupiter Hospital IPO listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research & Investment Services said, “Jupiter Hospital shares may have a positive listing as on of its recent peers Yatharth Hospital too had a positive listing. Comparing the fundamentals of Jupiter Hospital with Yatharth Hospital, Jupiter Hospital IPO looks priced at higher valuations and hence I am expecting positive but not a robust listing as we witnessed in the case of ideaForge, Mankind Pharma, Divgi torq {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transfer, etc. share listing." However, Arun Kejriwal maintained that secondary market mood is positive and this may help Jupiter Hospital IPO listing.

On expected Jupiter Hospital IPO listing price, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Broking said, "Jupiter Hospital had received strong response from investors as it got oversubscribed within few hours of issue opening and got over 63 times subscription of its original offer. It got subscribed over 187 times in QIB category that signals enthusiasms about the initial offer in the primary market. However, the issue was offered at higher valuations. As secondary market sentiments are on record high, we may witness positive if not a strong debut of Jupiter Hospital shares."

Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that in bears' case, Jupiter Hospital shares may open around ₹950 apiece levels whereas in bulls case, Jupiter Hospital share price may open around ₹1,040 per share levels. So, Jupiter Hospital IPO may have a four digit listing if the Indian stock market manages to extend its three days rally for yet another session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today According to market observers, Jupiter Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹233, which means grey market is expecting that Jupiter Hospital IPO listing price would be around 968 ( ₹735 + ₹233), which is around 32 per cent higher from Jupiter Hospital IPO price band of ₹695 to ₹735 per equity share. Hence, grey market is signaling that allottees may expect around 30 per cent listing gain from Jupiter Hospital IPO.