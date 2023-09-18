Jupiter Lifeline listing: Shares of Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Monday. On the NSE, Jupiter Lifeline share price today was listed at ₹973 per share, 32.38% higher than the issue price of ₹735, and on the BSE, Jupiter Lifeline share price was listed at ₹960 per share.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 6, and closed on Friday, September 8. Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO was subscribed 63.72 times on day 3. Jupiter IPO was subscribed 87% on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 3.30 times on day 2. Jupiter Life Line IPO price band has been fixed at ₹695-735 per share.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO details

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO is made up of fresh issue of 73.74 lakh shares that totals to ₹542 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 44.5 lakh shares of ₹10, which aggregates to ₹869.08 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Devang Vasantlal Gandhi, and Neeta Gandhi. Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO total issue size is ₹869.08 crores.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay debt availed from banks by the company and material subsidiary, and to meet general corporate purposes.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO raised ₹261 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, September 5.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

Jupiter IPO GMP today

Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +233 similar to the previous three trading sessions. This indicates Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals share price were trading at a premium of ₹233 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals share price was ₹968 apiece, which is 31.7% higher than the IPO price of ₹735.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is ₹200, while the highest GMP is ₹260.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.