Jupiter Hospital IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal ahead of allotment date1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today: Shares of the multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider are available at a premium of ₹280 in grey market today, say market observers
Jupiter Hospital IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited opened for subscription on 6th September 2023 and it ended on 8th September 2023. In these three days of bidding, the initial offer received strong response by bidders. As per the Jupiter Hospital IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 63.72 times. Meanwhile, after trend reversal on Dalal Street, grey market has gone bullish on Jupiter Hospital IPO. According to market observers, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are available at a premium of ₹280 in grey market today.
