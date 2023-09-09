Jupiter Hospital IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited opened for subscription on 6th September 2023 and it ended on 8th September 2023. In these three days of bidding, the initial offer received strong response by bidders. As per the Jupiter Hospital IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 63.72 times. Meanwhile, after trend reversal on Dalal Street, grey market has gone bullish on Jupiter Hospital IPO. According to market observers, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are available at a premium of ₹280 in grey market today.

Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Jupiter Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹280, which is ₹65 higher from Friday's low of ₹215 per equity share. They said that grey market sentiment has gone upside after strong trend reversal on Dalal Street that brought all three key benchmark indices close to their respective life-time highs. As stock market sentiments are expected to remain strong, grey market premium of the public issue may further go upside, say market observers.

They said that Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today is ₹280, which means grey market is expecting that Jupiter Hospital IPO listing price would be around ₹1,015 per equity share. They said that grey market is signaling that in case of strong market sentiments, Jupiter Hospital IPO may have a four digit listing.

Jupiter Hospital IPO subscription status

As per the information available on BSE, the public issue got subscribed 63.72 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 7.73 times. Its NII portion got filled 34.75 times while its QIB portion got subscribed to whopping 187.32 times in three days of bidding from 6th to 8th September 2023.

Jupiter Hospital IPO details

Jupiter Hospital IPO allotment date is most likely on 13th September 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and most likely Jupiter Hospital IPO listing date is 18th September 2023.