Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 2.04 times so far; retail portion booked 2.35x3 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO received 2.35 times subscription in the retail category and 4.30 times subscription in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category so far.
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO Subscription Status: Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO was subscribed 2.04 times on day 2. Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 6, and will close on Friday, September 8.
