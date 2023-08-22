Jupiter Life Line Hospitals mops up ₹123 crore in pre-IPO placement1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹615 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group and other selling shareholders.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd has raised ₹123 crore in its pre-IPO placement. The company has issued around 16.7 lakh shares at a price of ₹735 apiece to the investors.
