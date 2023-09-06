Jupiter Life Line IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 0.47 times so far; retail portion booked 66%3 min read 06 Sep 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Jupiter Life Line IPO has been subscribed 0.47 times so far on September 6, the first day of the bidding process as the public issue received bids for 39.29 lakh equity shares as compared to 84.97 lakh shares on the offer.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd, the multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider, opened for public subscription today. The IPO, which will close on September 8, has so far received decent response from investors.
