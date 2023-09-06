Jupiter Life Line IPO: Issue opens for subscription today; check GMP, offer details, should you subscribe3 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Jupiter Life Line IPO issue size is ₹869.08 crore which comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group entities and other shareholders.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd, the multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider, opens for public subscription today, September 6.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started