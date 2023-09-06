Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd, the multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare provider, opens for public subscription today, September 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jupiter Life Line IPO price band has been fixed at ₹695-735 per share and the offer will close on Friday, September 8.

Jupiter Life Line IPO issue size is ₹869.08 crore which comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group entities and other shareholders.

The lot size for the Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO is 20 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,700.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Tuesday raised ₹261 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

The company will fix the basis of IPO allotment on September 13 and initiate refunds on September 14, while the credit of shares to the demat account of eligible allottees will take place on September 15.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals shares are likely to be listed on September 18 on stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds of the fresh issue to retire debt and for general corporate purposes.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals is among the key multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary healthcare providers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) and western region of India with a total bed capacity of 1,194 hospital beds across three hospitals as of March 31, 2023.

The company is expanding its presence in developing a multi-specialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra, which is designed to accommodate over 500 beds and has commenced construction in April 2023.

Jupiter Life Line IPO Review Most analysts have assigned 'Subscribe' rating to Jupiter Life Line IPO.

"The issue is priced at a P/BV of 11.41 based on its NAV of ₹64.39 as of March 31, 2023, post IPO it will be a debt free company and growth in healthcare segment, good patient volumes, cost efficiency, strong financials, and expansion to new areas will drive the company's performance going forward hence, we recommend to 'Subscribe' the issue from the long term perspective," Reliance Securities said.

The company has been operating for over 15 years as a corporate quaternary care healthcare service provider in densely populated micro markets in the western regions of India and currently operate three hospitals under the "Jupiter" brand in Thane, Pune and Indore, with an operational bed capacity of 950 beds and 900 beds, as of the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and December 31, 2022, respectively.

"Amid advantage of regional dominance, operational efficiency, Jupiter Hospital has demonstrated good financial performances among peers. It has the high level ARPOB. Hence, based on current performance, we assign 'Subscribe' for listing gain. At higher price band, Jupiter Hospital is demanding an EV/EBITDA multiple of 22x, which is at par with peer Yatharth Hospitals. Thus, the IPO is attractively priced," said SMIFS.

Jupiter Life Line IPO GMP Today Jupiter Life Line IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹218 per share. This means, in the grey market, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals shares are trading higher by ₹218 than their issue price.

Considering the Jupiter Life Line IPO grey market premium today and the issue price, the estimated listing price of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals shares is ₹953 apiece, which a premium of 29.66% to the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

