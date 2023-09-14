Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO share allotment has been finalised on Wednesday, September 13. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process has began today (Thursday, September 14), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, September 15.

Jupiter Lifeline IPO listing date has been scheduled for Monday, September 18 on NSE and BSE.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 6, and closed on Friday, September 8. Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO received overwhelming response from non-institutional investors (NIIS) and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on day 3. Retail investors' portion saw decent response.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO was subscribed 63.72 times on day 3. Jupiter IPO was subscribed 87% on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 3.30 times on day 2.

Let's check what does Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Jupiter IPO GMP today

Jupiter Hospital IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +230 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals share price were trading at a premium of ₹230 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals share price is ₹965 apiece, which is 31.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹735.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is ₹200, while the highest GMP is ₹260.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO details

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO is made up of fresh issue of 73.74 lakh shares that totals to ₹542 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 44.5 lakh shares of ₹10, which aggregates to ₹869.08 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Devang Vasantlal Gandhi, and Neeta Gandhi. Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO total issue size is ₹869.08 crores.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay debt availed from banks by the company and material subsidiary, and to meet general corporate purposes.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO raised ₹261 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, September 5. The company on Tuesday said it decided to allocate 35.47 lakh equity shares to 39 entities at ₹735 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. Jupiter Life Line IPO price band was fixed at ₹695-735 per share.

Singapore Government, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Axis MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance, are among the anchor investors.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

