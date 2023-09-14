Jupiter Lifeline Hospital IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing; check key details2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO share allotment finalised; listing date set for September 18; grey market premium at +230.
Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO share allotment has been finalised on Wednesday, September 13. Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process has began today (Thursday, September 14), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, September 15.
