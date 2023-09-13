Jupiter Lifeline IPO allotment date: Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, September 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Jupiter Lifeline IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, September 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, September 15.

Jupiter Lifeline IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, September 18 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Jupiter Lifeline IPO.

If you have applied for the Jupiter Lifeline IPO, you can check your Jupiter Lifeline IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd IPO allotment status of your application on the Jupiter Lifeline IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select Jupiter Life Line Hospitals from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Jupiter Lifeline IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

How to check Jupiter Lifeline IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Jupiter Lifeline IPO GMP today Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +240 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals share price were trading at a premium of ₹240 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals share price is ₹975 apiece, which is 32.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹735.

According to topsharebrokers.com, the lowest GMP is ₹200, while the highest GMP is ₹260. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO details Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO is made up of fresh issue of 73.74 lakh shares that totals to ₹542 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 44.5 lakh shares of ₹10, which aggregates to ₹869.08 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Devang Vasantlal Gandhi, and Neeta Gandhi. Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO total issue size is ₹869.08 crores.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay debt availed from banks by the company and material subsidiary, and to meet general corporate purposes.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals IPO raised ₹261 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, September 5.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the issue.