Jyoti CNC Automation files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹1,000 crore via IPO1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:54 PM IST
The company's maiden public issue is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the preliminary papers filed by the company.
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The CNC machine manufacturer plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The company's maiden public issue is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the preliminary papers filed by the company.
