Jyoti CNC Automation gets SEBI nod to raise 1,000 crore via IPO

CNC machine manufacturer Jyoti CNC Automation said on Wednesday that it has received markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).

The company had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator in September 2023. The company’s IPO will comprise a fresh issue of ₹1000 crore.

Of the net fresh issue proceeds, ₹450 crore will be utilised by the company for repaying its debts and ₹300 crore for long-term working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be kept for general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue (BRLMs). The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

About the company Jyoti CNC Automation claims to be the second-largest CNC machine manufacturer in India and accounted for approximately 8% of the market share in fiscal 2022.

It is a prominent manufacturer of simultaneous 5-Axis CNC machines in India and are a supplier of one of the most diverse portfolios of CNC machines in India (Source: F&S Report) including CNC Turning Centers, CNC Turn Mill Centers, CNC Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs), CNC Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs), simultaneous 3-Axis CNC machining Centers, simultaneous 5-Axis CNC machining Centers and multi-tasking machines.

It offers over 200 variants across 44 series and during the last 3 Fiscals, the Company has supplied over 7,200 CNC machines to more than 3,000 customers in India and across Asia (excluding India), Europe, North America and rest of the world. Since April 1, 2004, they have supplied over 30,000 CNC machines globally.

