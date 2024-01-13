Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment out. GMP, how to check status online
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website or the Link Intime portal
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited.
