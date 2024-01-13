Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment out. GMP, how to check status online

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar. The official registrar of the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after the finalization of share allotment, Jyoti CNC Automation's share price in the grey market has remained steady. According to stock market observers, shares of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited are available at a premium of ₹51 in the grey market today.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status links As mentioned above, Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website or Link Intime's website. However, for more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the direct Link In time portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status online.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status check at BSE To check one's Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status online on BSE, one needs to log in at the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Jyoti CNC Automation Industries Limited IPO;

3] Enter Jyoti CNC Automation IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status check Link Intime To check one's Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status online by logging in at Link Intime's website, one needs to log in at direct Link Intime portal — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Jyoti CNC Automation IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, Jyoti CNC Automation IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹51, which is unchanged from its Friday close. This means, the grey market is expecting that the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing price would be around ₹382 ( ₹331 + ₹51), which is 15 per cent higher than the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price band of ₹315 to ₹331 per equity share.

