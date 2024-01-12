Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment date: The Jyoti CNC Automation IPO share allotment will be finalised soon today (Friday, January 12). The investors who applied for the issue can check Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Jyoti CNC IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 9, and closed on Thursday, January 11. On day 3, Jyoti CNC Automation IPO subscription status was 38.53 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO key details

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, January 15, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

The Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16.

If you applied for the shares, here's how one could do a Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status check.

If you have applied for the Jyoti CNC IPO, you can do a Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status today of your application below: Jyoti CNC IPO: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Jyoti CNC Automation IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Jyoti CNC IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Jyoti CNC IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Jyoti CNC IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP today Jyoti CNC IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +48, similar to the previous session. This indicates Jyoti CNC Automation share price were trading at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jyoti CNC Automation share price was indicated at ₹379 apiece, which is 14.5% higher than the IPO price of ₹331.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

