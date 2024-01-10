Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Day 2: GMP steady, check review, other key details. Should you subscribe?
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through its IPO, which is completely a fresh issue. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO was subscribed 2.52 times on day 1. Jyoti CNC IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 8.28 times
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO, opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 9, resuming the IPO season. On day 1, Jyoti CNC IPO was subscribed 2.52 times led by overwhelming response from retail investors. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 8.28 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 3.63 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 2%, and employee portion was subscribed 3.69 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started