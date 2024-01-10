Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Issue fully booked on day 2 on strong retail, NII interest. GMP steady
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 9.50 times, NII portion was booked 4.63 times, and QIB portion was booked 2%, on day 2, so far. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP or grey market premium is +77, indicating a premium of ₹77 in the grey market.
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO subscription status: Jyoti CNC Automation IPO continues to receive strong response from retail investors on day 2 as well. All the portions, expect for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are fully booked. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO subscription status is 3.01 times, so far at 11:30 IST.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started