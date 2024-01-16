Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing date today. Experts see up to 15% gain for allottees; GMP steady
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO to list on BSE and NSE today at 10:00 IST. Vikas Singhania predicts a 15-18% premium for Jyoti CNC shares. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP today is +38, indicating a premium of ₹38 in the grey market.
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Jyoti CNC IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, January 16) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Tuesday's deals, Jyoti CNC Automation share price will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. Jyoti CNC share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.
