Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Jyoti CNC IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, January 16) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Tuesday's deals, Jyoti CNC Automation share price will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. Jyoti CNC share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the equity shares of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," said the company in an exchange filing.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO key details.

Jyoti CNC IPO listing price prediction Vikas Singhania, CEO of TradeSmart According to Vikas Singhania, CEO of TradeSmart, Jyoti CNC shares will debut with a premium of 15-18%. Jyoti CNC Automation, with a robust customer base exceeding 3,500 in India and Asia, stands out for its diverse product range and customised solutions. In H1 of FY24, ending on September 30, 2023, the company reported a net profit of ₹3.35 crore. on a total income of ₹510.53 crore. Management attributes setbacks in FY21 and FY22 to the pandemic and industry trends. Financial challenges, including past losses and a negative return on equity, have clouded the company's otherwise appealing profile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vikas added, “With a fast-paced trajectory, strategic partnerships, technology upgrades, and a promising pipeline of contracts, Jyoti CNC Automation is poised for growth."

The listing premium is reasonable due to the company's robust orders from aerospace and defence. This is supported by a positive outlook for both revenue and profit, along with increasing demand in the CNC machine industry.

The reduction of debt by over 50% promises substantial financial cost savings, and the infusion of additional working capital paints a bright future with leveraged inventories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services “As primary market is losing its sheen, I am expecting Jyoti CNC Automation IPO to list in ₹360 to ₹380 range. In other words, an allottee can expect up to 15% listing gain from the public issue," said Kejriwal.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP today Jyoti CNC IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +38, similar to the previous session. This indicates Jyoti CNC Automation share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jyoti CNC Automation share price was indicated at ₹369 apiece, which is 11.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹331.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!