Jyoti CNC Automation IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details of upcoming IPO
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Shares of CNC machines maker company are available at a premium of ₹82 in the grey market today, say market observers
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is going to hit the primary market on 9th January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The CNC machines maker company has fixed the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price band at ₹315 to ₹331 per equity share. The book build issue will remain open for subscribers till 11th January 2024. This means the public issue will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday next week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started