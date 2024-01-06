Hello User
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details of upcoming IPO

Asit Manohar

  • Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Shares of CNC machines maker company are available at a premium of 82 in the grey market today, say market observers

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO date: The public issue will open on 9th January 2023 and it will remain open till 11th January 2024.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd is going to hit the primary market on 9th January 2024 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The CNC machines maker company has fixed the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price band at 315 to 331 per equity share. The book build issue will remain open for subscribers till 11th January 2024. This means the public issue will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday next week.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO has made its debut in the grey market as well. As per the stock market observers, shares of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd are available at a premium of 82 in the grey market today.

Important Jyoti CNC Automation IPO details

1] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP today: Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd are available at a premium of 82 in the grey market today.

2] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price: The CNC machines maker company has fixed the price band of this book build issue at 315 to 331 per equity share.

3] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO date: The public issue will open on 9th January 2023 and it will remain open till 11th January 2024.

4] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO size: The automotive company aims to raise 1,000 crore via the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the book build offer comprises 45 company shares.

6] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment date: In the wake of the T+3 listing schedule, share allocation is expected on 12th January 2024 i.e. on Friday next week.

7] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO,

8] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing date: Shares of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd may be listed on 16th January 2024.lso

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
