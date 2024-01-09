Jyoti CNC Automation IPO opens today: GMP, review, other details. Apply or not?
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP: Shares of the CNC machines maker company are available at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market today, say market observers
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: The initial public offering of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited has opened today and it will remain open for subscribers till 11th January 2024. This means the public issue will remain open from Tuesday to Thursday this week. The CNC machines maker company has fixed the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price band at ₹315 to ₹331 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
