Jyoti CNC Automation's ₹1,000-crore IPO opens today: 12 important things from RHP about the issue
The initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation opened today and will close on January 11, 2024. The CNC machines maker has fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹315-331 per equity share.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation opened today and will close on January 11, 2024. The CNC machines maker has fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹315-331 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started