Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Price band set at ₹315-331 per share; check GMP, issue details, more
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price band fixed at ₹315-331 per equity share. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO date of subscription scheduled for January 9-11.
Jyoti CNC IPO price band: The Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹315 to ₹331 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Jyoti CNC Automation IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, and will close on Thursday, January 11. The allocation to anchor investors for the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 8.
