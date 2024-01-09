Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Retail portion fully booked within minutes of opening
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO subscribed 63% on day 1, with retail portion fully booked within 30 minutes.
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO subscription status: Jyoti CNC Automation IPO has been subscribed 63% so far, on day 1. Within the first 30 minutes, the Jyoti CNC IPO's retail portion was fully booked. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, January 9), and will close on Thursday, January 11. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO raised ₹448 crore from 37 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹331 per equity share, on Monday, January 8.
