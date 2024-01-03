Jyoti CNC Automation IPO to be launched on January 9, check details here
The anchor book of the issue will be launched a day before i.e. January 9. The price bands are yet to be announced.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation will open for subscription on January 9 and close on January 11, to raise ₹1,000 crore. The public offer consists of a fresh issue by the company, devoid of any offer-for-sale component.
