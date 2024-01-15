Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: What GMP signals ahead of listing date — explained

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: What GMP signals ahead of listing date — explained

Asit Manohar

  • Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing price would be around 370 apiece level, say market observers

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing date is most likely on 16th January 2024.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: After the allotment of shares, investors are eagerly waiting for the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing date, which is most likely on 16th January 2024. In the wake of T+3 listing rules, which have become mandatory from 1st December 2023, Jyoti CNC Automation share price is most likely to hit the Indian stock market on 16th January 2024 i.e. tomorrow.

Also Read: Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment out. GMP, how to check status online

Meanwhile, after Jyoti CNC Automation IPO allotment, the grey market sentiment has gone down in the last few sessions. After trading at a premium of 52 in the grey market during the weekend, Jyoti CNC Automation share price is trading at a premium of 39 in the grey market today, say market observers.

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, Jyoti CNC Automation IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 39, which is 13 lower than its weekend GMP of 52. Stock market observers said that grey market sentiment has gone down despite positive sentiments on Dalal Street for the last couple of sessions. They said that the lowering of Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP in recent sessions should be seen as a rebalancing of the share price by the unlisted stock market.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers maintained that Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP today is 39, which means Jyoti CNC Automation's share price may open around 370 per share level ( 331 + 39), which is around 12 per cent higher than Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price band of 315 to 331 per equity share. So, the grey market is signaling that Jyoti CNC Automation's IPO listing price would be around 12 per cent higher than the offered price band.

However, stock market experts said that the grey market is not an ideal indicator of expected listing gain from an IPO. They said that the grey market is non-regulated and completely speculative. So, one should stick to the conviction developed after scanning the financials of the company.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.