Jyoti CNC share price makes lukewarm debuts, stock lists with 11.8% premium at ₹370 on NSE
Jyoti CNC share price listed at ₹370 per share on NSE, 11.78% higher than issue price. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO's grey market premium at +38, indicating investors' readiness to pay more than issue price.
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO listing price: Jyoti CNC share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Jyoti CNC share price today was listed at ₹370 per share, 11.78% higher than the issue price of ₹331. On BSE, Jyoti CNC share price was listed at ₹372 apiece, up 12.39% than the issue price.
