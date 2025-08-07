Jyoti Global Plast IPO allotment likely today: Steps to check status and latest GMP

Jyoti Global Plast IPO allotment status: Following the closure of Jyoti Global Plast initial public offering (IPO), the investor focus has now shifted to the allotment status. Jyoti Global Plast IPO allotment date is fixed for today, August 7.

The issue received a decent response from investors despite a muted grey market premium (GMP) trend. The issue was subscribed 8.45 times, with the retail portion booked 9.54 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 14.70 times and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota 1.86 times.

The issue was a combination of fresh share sale of ₹28.5 crore and an offer for sale of ₹6.9 crore, with the company looking to raise ₹35.44 crore. Jyoti Global Plast IPO IPO was priced in the range of ₹62 to ₹66 per share.

Jyoti Global Plast IPO allotment status In order to check the Jyoti Global Plast IPO allotment status, investors have two options. They can check it on the website of the exchange (NSE SME), and the registrar (MUFG Intime India).

Steps to check Jyoti Global Plast IPO allotment status on NSE SME - Head to the website using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

- Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

- From the drop-down select the company name as Jyoti Global Plast

- Enter PAN Number and Application Number

- Hit Submit

Steps to check Jyoti Global Plast IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime - Head to the IPO allotment page for MUFG Intime using this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

- Choose the company name from the dropdown as Jyoti Global Plast

- Select one of the options: PAN/Application Number/DP or Client ID/Account No or IFSC

- Enter the details pertaining to the option selected

- Hit Submit

Jyoti Global Plast IPO GMP Jyoti Global Plast IPO GMP today was nil. This means that Jyoti Global Plast IPO listing price could be ₹66, same as the issue price. Shares of Jyoti Global Plast IPO will list on NSE SME, with the tenative listing date set as August 11.

Grey market premium shows investor willingness to buy a company's shares at a price more than the IPO price.