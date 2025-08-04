Jyoti Global Plast IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of NSE SME IPO

Jyoti Global Plast IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of custom polymer and FRP (fiber-reinforced polymer) moulding solutions provider company Jyoti Global Plast opened for subscription on Monday, August 4.

The SME IPO combines a fresh issue of 43.20 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.50 lakh shares.

The company plans to raise ₹28.51 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it intends to use to partially finance the cost of establishing a new manufacturing facility at Raigad, Maharashtra, to fund capital expenditure requirements for setting up a solar power plant, to repay certain borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Jyoti Global Plast IPO subscription status By 1:35 PM on the first day of subscription, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.84 times, with the retail segment booked 0.37 times. The segments reserved for NIIs were booked 3.08 times, while the QIB segment had not seen any subscription till then.

Jyoti Global Plast IPO details 1. Jyoti Global Plast IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Jyoti Global Plast shares was ₹13. This GMP indicates that the stock could be listed at a premium of nearly 20 per cent.

2. Jyoti Global Plast IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, August 4, and will remain open until Wednesday, August 6.

3. Jyoti Global Plast IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹62 to ₹66 per equity share.

4. Jyoti Global Plast IPO size: The total offer size is 53.70 lakh, which combines a fresh issue of 43.20 lakh shares and an OFS of 10.50 lakh shares.

The company plans to raise ₹28.51 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which will be used for business expansion and meeting corporate expenditure. The amount raised from the OFS will go to the promoter selling shareholders.

5. Jyoti Global Plast IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 2,000 shares. Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 4,000 shares.

6. Jyoti Global Plast IPO reservation: Nearly 17.88 lakh shares, or 33.228 per cent of the net issue, are reserved for retail investors. The company has reserved 25.48 lakh shares (47.43 per cent of the net issue) for QIBs, while 7.66 lakh shares (14.26 per cent of the net issue) are reserved for NIIs.

7. Jyoti Global Plast IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, August 7. Successful bidders are likely to receive the allotted shares in their demat accounts by Friday, August 8, while refunds for unsuccessful applicants may also be processed on the same day.

8. Jyoti Global Plast IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Unistone Capital Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

9. Jyoti Global Plast IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the SME IPO is proposed for listing on the NSE SME on Monday, August 11.

10. Jyoti Global Plast IPO business overview: As per the RHP, Jyoti Global Plast is engaged in the business of plastic and FRP (fibre-reinforced polymer) moulding, providing custom

solutions based on client-specific requirements for polymer-based products (HDPE-PP grade) such as drums, carboys, jerrycans, barrels, pail buckets, toys, automobile parts, etc. and FRP-based products such as drone components and connectors.

The company's net revenue from operations for FY23 stood at ₹89.19 crore, which dropped to ₹87.25 crore in FY24 but jumped to ₹93.48 crore in FY25.

The company's profit has seen a sustained rise over the last few years. Its profit in FY23 was ₹2.32 crore, while in FY24, it rose to ₹3.62 crore, and in FY25, it earned a profit of ₹6.08 crore.

Read all IPO-related news here