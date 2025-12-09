K. V. Toys India IPO day 2: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO in 10 key points

K. V. Toys India IPO day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of toys manufacturer K. V. Toys India opened for public subscription on Monday, December 8, and will remain open until Wednesday, December 10. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of nearly 17 crore shares to raise ₹40.15 crore. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to fund working capital requirements, pay some parts of its borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

The BSE SME IPO is witnessing healthy buying interest, while the grey market is indicating that the stock could be listed at a premium of over 30%.

Meanwhile, the company said it raised ₹11.2 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO by allotting 4.68 lakh shares to 11 anchor investors at a price of ₹239 per share.

K. V. Toys India IPO subscription status By 12:50 PM on Tuesday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of nearly 6 times, with the retail portion booked 10 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 5 times. QIB's portion was booked 0.03 times till that time.

K. V. Toys India IPO details 1. K. V. Toys India IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of K. V. Toys India shares was ₹80. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 33.5%.

2. K. V. Toys India IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, December 8, and closed on Wednesday, December 10.

3. K. V. Toys India IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹227 to ₹239 per equity share.

4. K. V. Toys India IPO size: The BSE SME IPO is a fresh issue of 16,80,000 shares of face value of ₹10 each. There is no OFS portion in the issue.

5. K. V. Toys India IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 1,200 shares.

6. K. V. Toys India IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered 7,80,600 shares (46.46% of the issue). Retail investors have been offered 5,59,200 shares, or 33.29% of the net issue. The company has reserved 2,39,400 (14.25% of the net issue) for NIIs.

7. K. V. Toys India IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, December 11. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Friday, December 12, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. K. V. Toys India IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the issue's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager and Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited is the registrar of the K. V. Toys India IPO.

9. K. V. Toys India IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Monday, December 15.

10. K. V. Toys India business overview: As per the RHP, the company is a contract manufacturer and seller of plastic-moulded and metal-based toys for children, covering both educational and recreational segments.

Read all IPO-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar