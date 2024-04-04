K2 Infragen IPO allotment today: The initial public offerings (IPO) of K2 Infragen witnessed strong subscriptions. After the IPO witnessed robust buying, K2 Infragen IPO share allotment is to take place today (Thursday, April 4).

The K2 Infragen IPO was subscribed over 46.35 times on the final day of bidding. The SME IPO received 11,40,14,400 share applications against the offered 24,60,000 shares.

The retail portion received 4,49,83,200 shares, while the QIB and NII categories received 1,47,52,800 and 5,42,78,400 applications, respectively.

Also Read: K2 Infragen IPO: SME issue subscribed 46.35 times on day 4, check GMP and other key details

As today is the day for the K2 Infragen IPO allotment, investors can verify their allotment status for the K2 Infragen IPO to determine the number of shares allocated to them, if any. The allotted shares will be transferred into their demat accounts. For applicants who did not get shares, the company will start the refund procedure.

Also Read: Trust Fintech share price makes strong debut; lists with 42% premium at ₹143.25 apiece on NSE SME

K2 Infragen IPO allotment status will be available once the basis of allotment is finalised.

If you applied for the K2 Infragen IPO, you can check the allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1

Log in to Kfin Technologies Limited - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2

Select "K2 Infragen IPO" in the company name section.

Step 3

Enter 'Application No, or Demat Account or PAN Card' number

Step 4

Enter the given captcha and hit 'submit'

Also Read: Bharti Hexacom IPO: Planning to buy? Know 10 key risks involved before subscribing

K2 Infragen IPO details

The K2 Infragen IPO was a book-built issue of ₹40.54 crore and was entirely a fresh issue of 34.07 lakh shares.

K2 Infragen IPO opened for subscription on March 28 and concluded on April 3, 2024.

The IPO's price band was fixed at ₹111 to ₹119 per share. Investors were allowed to bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹1,42,800.

The shares of K2 Infragen are to be listed on NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Monday, April 8, 2024.

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited was the book-running lead manager of the K2 Infragen IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited was the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the K2 Infragen IPO was Rikhav Securities.

K2 Infragen IPO GMP today

The shares of K2 Infragen are currently trading at a premium of ₹35 in the grey market premium (GMP), as per sources.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Read all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!