K2 Infragen IPO allotment to be finalised today; steps to check allotment status, latest GMP
K2 Infragen IPO allotment: The K2 Infragen IPO was subscribed over 46.35 times on the final day of bidding. The SME IPO received 11,40,14,400 share applications against the offered 24,60,000 shares.
K2 Infragen IPO allotment today: The initial public offerings (IPO) of K2 Infragen witnessed strong subscriptions. After the IPO witnessed robust buying, K2 Infragen IPO share allotment is to take place today (Thursday, April 4).
