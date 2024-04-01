K2 Infragen IPO: SME issue subscribed 1.44 times on day 2, check GMP and other key details
The K2 Infragen IPO was subscribed over 1.44 times on the second day of bidding. The SME IPO received 35,47,200 share applications against offered 24,60,000 shares.
Engineering, procurement and construction company K2 Infragen initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 28. The small and medium enterprise (SME) public issue was subscribed over 1.44 times on the second day of bidding.
