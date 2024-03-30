K2 Infragen IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details of SME IPO in 10 points
K2 Infragen IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today, say market observers
K2 Infragen IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of K2 Infragen Limited opened on the last trading session of the financial year 2023-24 i.e. on Thursday in the week gone by. Biding for the SME IPO will remain open in the next financial year till 3rd April 2024. This means the K2 Infragen IPO opened in FY24 on Thursday last week and will end in FY25 on Wednesday next week. As per the K2 Infragen IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked 55 percent. The company has fixed the K2 Infragen IPO price band at ₹111 to ₹119 per equity share and the book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. Meanwhile, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the SME IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today.
