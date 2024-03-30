K2 Infragen IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of K2 Infragen Limited opened on the last trading session of the financial year 2023-24 i.e. on Thursday in the week gone by. Biding for the SME IPO will remain open in the next financial year till 3rd April 2024. This means the K2 Infragen IPO opened in FY24 on Thursday last week and will end in FY25 on Wednesday next week. As per the K2 Infragen IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked 55 percent. The company has fixed the K2 Infragen IPO price band at ₹111 to ₹119 per equity share and the book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. Meanwhile, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the SME IPO. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today.

K2 Infragen IPO review

Here we list out important details of the SME IPO:

1] K2 Infragen IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹31 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] K2 Infragen IPO price: The company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹111 to ₹119 per equity share.

3] K2 Infragen IPO subscription date: The book build issue opened on 28th March 2024 and will remain open till 3rd April 2024.

4] K2 Infragen IPO subscription status: After the first day of bidding, the SME IPO has been booked 0.55 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.91 times. the NII portion of the SME IPO has been booked 0.74 times while the QIB segment of the book build issue has been filled 0.85 times.

5] K2 Infragen IPO size: The company aims to raise 40.54 crore via the issuance of fresh shares.

6] K2 Infragen IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 1200 company shares.

7] K2 Infragen IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 4th April 2024 i.e. on Thursday next week.

8] K2 Infragen IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of this SME IPO.

9] K2 Infragen IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform.

10] K2 Infragen IPO listing date: The SME IPO may list on 8th April 2024 i.e. on the second Monday of April 2024.

