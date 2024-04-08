K2 Infragen share price makes a stellar debut, stock opens with 40% premium at ₹167 apiece on NSE SME
K2 Infragen share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, K2 Infragen share price opened at ₹167, which is 40.34% higher than the issue price of ₹119.
