Kabra Jewels IPO allotment finalised: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

Stock market investors can check Kabra Jewels IPO's share allotment status online through the NSE website and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Limited.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Jan 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Kabra Jewels IPO shares are estimated to be listed on the NSE SME index on Wednesday, January 22.

Kabra Jewels IPO allotment: After a successful bidding round for the initial public offering (IPO) of Kabra Jewels Limited, investors now eye the allotment of the shares, which was expected to take place today, January 20.

You can follow a few simple steps to check Kabra Jewels IPO share allotment status online. 

Kabra Jewels IPO share allotment status on NSE

Step 1. Visit the NSE website at this link - https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2. Sign up by entering your details and click Submit.

Step 3. Choose ‘Kabra Jewels IPO’ in the Issue Name dropdown. menu

Step 4. To check the allotment status, enter your IPO application number.

Step 5. Click the Submit button.

After following all five steps, your Kabra Jewels IPO share allotment status will be visible on the screen. 

Kabra Jewels IPO share allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services

Step 1. Visit the Cameo Corporate Services website at this link -
https://ipostatus1.cameoindia.com/

Step 2. Select the Company Name - “Kabra Jewels Limited”.

Step 3. Enter your PAN number

Step 4. To check the allotment status, enter the value.

Step 5. Fill in the auto-generated Captcha and click the Submit button.

Kabra Jewels IPO latest GMP

As of January 20, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Kabra Jewels IPO stands at 120 per share. With the upper price band at 128, the company's shares are expected to be listed on the NSE SME index at 248, a premium of 93.75 per cent, according to data collected from Investorgain.com.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an investor's willingness to pay more for a public issue. The IPO's GMP dropped 5 to its current level of 120 on January 20, compared to its previous level of 125 on January 19. 

Kabra Jewels IPO Details 

Kabra Jewels Limited was offering a book-built fresh issue of 31.25 lakh shares aiming to raise 40 crore from the stock markets, according to Chittorgarh data. 

The IPO opened for public bidding on January 15 and closed on January 17. The allotment was finalized on Monday, January 20. The shares of the NSE SME IPO are expected to be listed on the stock exchange on Wednesday, January 22. 

The price band for the issue was in the range of 121 to 128 per share with a lot size of 1,000 shares per lot. 

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. is the book-runner for the public issue, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the offer. Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited is the market maker for the IPO. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:20 Jan 2025, 08:31 PM IST
