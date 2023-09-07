Kahan Packaging IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, other details to know2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Kahan Packaging IPO opens on Sep 6 and closes on Sep 8 with a price band of ₹80 per share. It is a fresh issue IPO worth ₹5.76 crore.
Kahan Packaging IPO details: Kahan Packaging IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 6, and will close on Friday, September 8. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹80 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Monday, September 18.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started