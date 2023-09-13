Kahan Packaging IPO: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Kahan Packaging IPO share allotment to be finalised today; listing on BSE SME on September 18.
Kahan Packaging IPO allotment date: Kahan Packaging IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, September 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kahan Packaging IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started