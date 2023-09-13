Kahan Packaging IPO share allotment to be finalised today; listing on BSE SME on September 18.

Kahan Packaging IPO allotment date: Kahan Packaging IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, September 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Kahan Packaging IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, September 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, September 15.

Kahan Packaging share price will get listed on the BSE SME on Monday, September 18. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Kahan Packaging IPO.

If you have applied for the Kahan Packaging IPO, you can check your Kahan IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. You can check the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd of your application on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

How to check Kahan Packaging IPO allotment status on Purvashare? - Log in to Kahan Packaging IPO allotment page - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

- Choose IPO Name ‘Kahan Packaging‘ from the drop-down menu bar.

- Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

- Click on the 'Search' button.

- Your Kahan Packaging IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen (desktop/mobile).

Kahan Packaging IPO GMP today Kahan Packaging IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +72 similar to the previous nine trading sessions. This indicates Kahan Packaging share price were trading at a premium of ₹72 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kahan Packaging share price is ₹152 apiece, which is 90% higher than the IPO price of ₹80.

Today IPO GMP points downward and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is ₹72, while the highest GMP is ₹75, according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Kahan Packaging IPO details Kahan Packaging IPO, which is worth ₹5.76 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to meet working capital requirements, and general corporate purpose.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares in one lot and multiples thereafter.

Business-to-business (B2B) manufacturers serving diverse industries, such as the agro-pesticides industry, the cement industry, the chemical industry, the fertiliser industry, and the food products industry, turn to Kahan Packaging Ltd for bulk packaging solutions.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Hem Securities Ltd.