Kahan Packaging IPO listing: SME shares debut at 90% premium to issue price on BSE SME1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Kahan Packaging ipo listing date: Kahan Packaging share price listed on BSE SME at a premium on Friday. On the BSE SME, Kahan Packaging shares were listed at ₹152, 90 per cent higher than the issue price of ₹80.
