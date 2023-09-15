Kahan Packaging IPO listed on BSE SME at ₹152, 90% higher than issue price of ₹80.

Kahan Packaging ipo listing date: Kahan Packaging share price listed on BSE SME at a premium on Friday. On the BSE SME, Kahan Packaging shares were listed at ₹152, 90 per cent higher than the issue price of ₹80.

Kahan Packaging IPO details Kahan Packaging IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 6, and closed on Friday, September 8. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹80 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Monday, September 18.

Kahan Packaging IPO, which is worth ₹5.76 crore, is completely a fresh issue; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to meet working capital requirements, and general corporate purpose.

Business-to-business (B2B) manufacturers serving diverse industries, such as the agro-pesticides industry, the cement industry, the chemical industry, the fertiliser industry, and the food products industry, turn to Kahan Packaging Ltd for bulk packaging solutions.

The issue's book-running lead manager is Hem Securities Ltd, while Kahan Packaging IPO's registrar is Purva Sharegistry.

Kahan Packaging IPO Subscription Status Kahan Packaging IPO subscription status was 730.45 times on day 3. Kahan Packaging IPO subscription status was 55.40 times on day 1, and the issue was subscribed 175.99 times on day 2, according to chittorgarh.com

Kahan Packaging IPO GMP today Kahan Packaging IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +72 similar to the previous 12 trading sessions. This indicated Kahan Packaging share price were trading at a premium of ₹72 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Kahan Packaging share price is ₹152 apiece, which is 90% higher than the IPO price of ₹80.