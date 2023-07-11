Kaka Industries IPO day 2: Issue receives 79.80 times subscription so far; retail portion booked over 33x1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:04 PM IST
The public received 133.16 times subscription in the retail category and 5.71 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 54.20 times so far.
Kaka Industries IPO has been subscribed by 79.80 times so far on July 11, the second day of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 19.39 crore shares as compared to 36.6 lakh shares on the offer.
