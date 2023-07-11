Kaka Industries IPO has been subscribed by 79.80 times so far on July 11, the second day of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 19.39 crore shares as compared to 36.6 lakh shares on the offer.

The public received 133.16 times subscription in the retail category and 5.71 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 54.20 times till 5:00 pm.

The ₹21.23-crore worth Kaka Industries IPO commenced for subscription on Monday, July 10, and will conclude on Wednesday, 12 July.

The company has set the price range for the public issue at ₹55 to ₹58 per equity share. It is an SME IPO consisting of fresh issue of 36,60,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹21.23 crore.

The lot size of the Kaka Industries IPO is 2,000 shares.

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on July 17 and the company will initiate refunds on July 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on July 19.

Kaka Industries shares are likely to be listed on BSE SME on Thursday, July 20.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the IPO, and lead manager is Hem Securities Ltd.

The company produces polymer-based profiles for use in partitions, false ceilings, wall panelling, kitchen cabinets, doors, windows, and other interior and exterior works.

