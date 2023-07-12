Kaka Industries has witnessed robust demand for its initial public offering which will conclude today on July 12.

The ₹21.23-crore worth Kaka Industries IPO has been subscribed more than 268 times so far on July 12, the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 65.17 crore shares as compared to 36.6 lakh shares on the offer, till 3:30 pm.

Kaka Industries IPO was subscribed 333.87 times in the retail category and 59.32 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 393.21 times so far.

Kaka Industries IPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 10, and will conclude on Wednesday, 12 July. The company has set the price range for the public issue at ₹55 to ₹58 per equity share. It is an SME IPO consisting of fresh issue of 36,60,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹21.23 crore.

The lot size of the Kaka Industries IPO is 2,000 shares.

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on July 17 and the company will initiate refunds on July 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on July 19. Kaka Industries shares are likely to be listed on BSE SME on Thursday, July 20.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the IPO, and lead manager is Hem Securities Ltd.

Kaka Industries IPO GMP

Kaka Industries IPO GMP or grey market premium today is ₹52 per share, as per market observers. It means that the shares of Kaka Industries at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market.

The GMP today indicates that Kaka Industries’ shares may list at ₹110 apiece, a premium of nearly 90%.

